Sergeant Daniel Herman Ownby, Clinton

Sergeant Daniel Herman Ownby, a 21-year Army Veteran passed away at the age of 76 peacefully Sunday, January 29, 2023, at his home in Clinton, Tn.

Herman was born in the Glades area of Gatlinburg, Tn. Well known by many for his style of Chet Adkins guitar picking. Herman accomplished many goals in his lifetime. He worked in Nashville in the ’70s as a studio musician and record producer for Duel Records better known as “Scatch Ownby” at the time. Herman played behind many great musicians Large and Small throughout the years.

Preceded in death by his Grandparents Matt and Mary L. McCarter Ownby:

Parents: Homer and Jettie Johnson Ownby.

First wife Emmalee Ownby and Grandson Brandon Ownby.

Leaving behind is his wife Esther McCarter Ownby.

Son Phillip (Sara) Ownby

Stepdaughter: Dusty (Mike) Taliaferro;

Stepson: Brad (Leeanna) Breeden:

Grandchildren: Hailey and Breanna Ownby, William and Thomas Breeden.

Sister-in-laws: Betty McCarter Russell, Anglia (Brian) Thacker, Julia (Mike) Sizemore, Mary Thomas, Marylin (David) Stanley.

A host of Cousins, Nieces, Nephews other family and friends.

Herman was loved by so many and will be truly missed.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Caldwell and Terry Block of the VA clinic of Knoxville.

Avalon Hospice care especially Barbara and Kim.

Memorial Service will be held Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 2:00 pm at the Cove Road Primitive Church 1312 Cove Ln, Oliver Springs, Tenn. 37840

