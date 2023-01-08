Search Turns Up Thousands in Cash and Drugs

Press Release by Kingston Police Department

On 01/06/2023, at 1828 hours, officers with the Kingston Police Department arrived at 815 Rosedale Avenue. Officers were dispatched to the residence at the request of probation officers with the Tennessee Department of Corrections who were doing a home search of Draven Hanna, who is currently on probation with the state of Tennessee. Draven Hanna had fled from the residence before officers arrived.

 Probation officers stated that they had discovered a large amount of cash and marijuana. Officers contacted Detective Keith Kile and he responded to the residence. After seeing the items, a search warrant for the residence was applied for and obtained. 

Upon searching the residence, $5,357.00 in cash, 1.5 pounds of marijuana, 74 crave gummies, 48 fryd pipes, 13 whole melt extracts, 104 exotic cannabis flower, a cash bill counter, 1000 black tubes, 2 bong pipes and a large set of digital scales.

All items were seized. The investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending.

