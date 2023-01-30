Samuel A. Agana, Oliver Springs (formerly from Las Vegas, NV)

Samuel A. Agana 79 of Oliver Springs formerly from Las Vegas Nevada passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge.

He worked as a front desk Motel Clerk for many years in Las Vegas.

He is survived by children: Gerald Agana and wife Denise of Oliver Springs, Jason Agana of Las Vegas, Cindy Agana of Oliver Springs

Other Family and Friends.

He will be greatly missed

Visitation service for Samuel will be held on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, from 12:00-2:00 pm at Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation.

