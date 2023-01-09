Ruby Lee Bullens Whittaker, 93, Harriman

Ruby Lee Bullens Whittaker age 93 of Harriman, TN passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023. A lifelong resident of Harriman. She raised her family on the big hill on Swan Pond Road. She was preceded in death by her husband George W. Whittaker, father and mother Oliver Lee Bullens, Sr. and Cassie Hembree Bullens, brothers Hearl Bullens and Jack Bullens, son Dennis L. Whittaker and granddaughter Amanda (Amy) Jones Gray.

Survivors include:

Daughters Linda Faulkner of Ooltewah, TN,

Debbie Hodges of Seneca, SC,

Stacy Jones of Kingston, TN,

Robin Morgan of Harriman, TN,

Daughter-in-law Barbara Whittaker of Ooltewah, TN,

Grandchildren Bryan Faulkner, Deke Faulkner, Mike Brown, Mark Brown, Brandy Hodges, Jeremy Jones, Kevin Jones, Cassie Brown, Wesley Morgan, and Daniel Morgan,

9 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren on the way,

Sister Wanda Harmon of Harriman, TN,

Brothers Oliver Lee Bullens, Jr. of Harriman, TN, and Otho Bullens of Harriman, TN,

Special caregiver Mary Gamble Rhodes,

She also cared for many many children during her retirement years which she treated as her own.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Monday, January 9, 2023, at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman. The funeral will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Mike Winters officiating. Burial 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Roane Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to Avalon Hospice 28 Snow Hollow Lane McMinnville, TN. 37110. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Whittaker Family.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Ruby Lee Bullens Whittaker please visit our Sympathy Store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

