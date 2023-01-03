Rosa Dean Leab Byrd, Wartburg

Rosa Dean Leab Byrd, Age 77 of Wartburg passed away on December 30, 2022, at Roane Medical Center in Harriman. She was born on March 29, 1945, to the late Guy Leab and Sabra Phillips Leab. Rosa is of the Baptist faith and a member of Grave Hill Baptist church. She loved fishing, working with flowers, gardening, spending time with her grandson, and attending his ball games. Rosa is preceded in death by her parents, brother Vaughn Leab, Hurstle Leab, Bill Leab, Ike Leab, sisters Dolly Hungate and Ruby Kennedy. She is survived by:

Husband                               Norman Byrd                      Wartburg

Grandson                              Tanner Jones                      Harriman

Brothers                                Roy Lee Leab & Anita          Wartburg

Special Sister-in-Law            Gladys Leab

Several Nieces and Nephews, relatives, and friends. 

Visitation: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel in Rocky Top

Funeral Service: 1:00 PM, Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Wayne Phillips officiating. 

Interment: To follow funeral service at Grave Hill Cemetery in New River.

