Robert Thomas “Robbie” Marth, 29

Robert Thomas “Robbie” Marth, age 29, passed away peacefully Saturday, January 21, 2023.

Robbie was preceded in death by his father, Robert D. Marth.

Survivors include paternal grandparents, Tom & Wanda Marth; uncle, Chuck Marth & wife, Tara; aunt, Susan Woods & husband, Shane; best friend, Tyler Medley; mother, Tammy Marth; maternal grandmother, Sue Martin; brother, Jerry Estepp, cousins, Chris, Kevin, and Brandon Marth, and Lilly and Abby Woods; niece, Jacklynn Estepp; and many other loving extended family members.

The family wishes to extend special thanks to the doctors and nurses in the CCU at Parkwest hospital, especially Ryan T. The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Weatherford Mortuary. Funeral services will follow at 7 pm with Pastor Shane Maples officiating. Family and friends will meet at Oak Ridge Memorial Park at 11 am Friday, January 27, 2023, for interment. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Robert, please visit our floral store.

