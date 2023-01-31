Robert Lee Woods, age 75

Robert Lee Woods, age 75, of Kingston passed away January 30, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family.  He was born August 31, 1947, in Wartburg and was a lifelong resident of Roane County.  He attended New Midway Baptist Church when his health permitted.  He retired after 29 years of working at the K-25 and Y-12 Nuclear Plants in Oak Ridge.  Robert enjoyed camping with his family and dirt track racing at Wartburg and Spring City, known as the Woods Racing team.  He loved his grandkids and spending time with them.  His favorite saying was Confucius says, “Better you than me.”  Preceded in death by his parents, Charles “Charlie” Woods & Estie Woods; Brothers, James & Betty Woods, Gary “Pete” Woods, and Charles Woods; sisters, Betty & Bobby Hawn, June & JC Francis, Donna Sue Woods, Dorthy Woods, and Mary Magdaline Woods; brothers-in-law, Steve Walker, Mack Hall, and Eddie Lemons; father-in-law, Kenneth Clinton.

SURVIVORS

Loving wife of 56 years             Gail (Gilbert) Woods of Kingston

Sons                                               Robert Woods & wife, Lisa of Cookeville

                                                       Keith Woods of Lenoir City

Grandchildren                             Kayla Woods Arnold & husband, Zach of Cookeville

                                                       Maddie Woods of Lenoir City

                                                       Kolby Woods of Cookeville

                                                       Garrett Woods of Lenoir City

Mother-in-law                             Ruby Clinton of Kingston

Brothers                                       Wayne Woods & wife, Pam of Kingston

                                                       Leslie Woods & wife, Diane of Florida

                                                       Stanley Woods & wife, Cathy of Lancing

Sisters                                           Barbara Hall of Oak Ridge

                                                       Gail Walker of Wartburg

                                                       Helen Putz & husband, Don of Wartburg

                                                       Charlene Hall of Kingston

Sisters-in-law                               Cathy Lemons of Kingston

                                                       Sharon Miller & husband, Bobby of Rockwood

Brother-in-law                            Kenny Clinton & wife, Becky of Kingston

A host of extended family members and friends and special thanks to all the nurses at Quality Care.

The family will receive friends 11:00 – 1:00 pm, Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 1:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Kenny Clinton officiating.  Interment will follow the service at New Midway Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Kolby Woods, Garrett Woods, Wayne Woods, Travis Lemons, Hayden Brackett, and Chuck Clinton.  Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of these arrangements.

