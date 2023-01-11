Robert Lee “Bobby” Wright, Rockwood

Robert Lee “Bobby” Wright, age 80, a lifelong resident of Rockwood, passed away surrounded by his family on Monday, January 9, 2023. Bobby enjoyed his family and never met a stranger. He loved making music and singing for audiences all over the area. He truly loved all of his musician buddies everywhere. He was of the Baptist faith and attended Eagle Furnace Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his parents: James and Mary Ledford; brothers, Jimmy Ledford, Wilburn Ledford, Buddy Ledford; grandson: Levi Comer; great-grandson: Grayson West. He is survived by:

Wife: Lois Shadden Wright

Daughter: Missie Comer (Tim)

Sons: Robby Wright, Larry Brackett (Stacie), Jeff Brackett (Jennifer), David Shadden (Tammy)

Sister: Patricia Foster “Sissy”

Brother: David Ledford

Grandchildren: Kelsey Webster, Shelby Corbin, Nate Brackett, David Shadden Jr, Jeremy Shadden, Elizabeth Thurber, Adam West, Skyla Burks, Savanna Brackett, Will Wright, and Jordan Northern

As well as a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends

At his request, he will be cremated. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Robert Lee “Bobby” Wright.

