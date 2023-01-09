Robert Clayton Crowe, 87

Robert Clayton Crowe, age 87, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of January 6, 2023, surrounded by family. He was born in Leeds, Alabama on March 15, 1935.

Robert started his career with AEC at the Y-12 plant in 1960 as a Radiology Technician. He was recognized by the Atomic Energy Commission for outstanding contribution and was awarded a scholarship in the late 1960’s. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Engineering Physics with honors from the University of Tennessee, with honors. Mr. Crowe was a member of the Tau Beta Pi Engineering Honor Fraternity (Society). He was extremely proud of his forty years of service to our country and the DOE as an Engineering Physicist. In the 1980’s he founded Crotec Electronic Controls which he operated successfully for over thirty years.

When his children were younger, Robert loved coaching football, baseball, and bowling for the Oak Ridge Boys Club and Oak Ridge Junior Bowling Association. He also served as the President of the Tennessee Junior Bowling Association.

Robert was blessed with seventeen grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren. In recent years, Robert had the great fortune of having his grandson, Justin Tinkle, live nearby. Justin was a great help and a special friend to his granddad.

Robert was preceded in death by wife, Lois Crowe, and parents, Audrey & L.D. Crowe. Survivors include children, David Crowe & wife, Brenda of Knoxville, Robbie Griffin & husband, Ed, of Hartselle, Alabama, Mike Crowe & wife, Brenda, of Madison, Alabama, Phillip Crowe & wife, Trudy of Harrison, Tennessee, Tim Crowe & wife, Renѐe, of Streamwood, Illinois, Dawn Patterson of Oliver Springs, Bryan Tinkle of Knoxville, Robert Tinkle of Oliver Springs, and Kara Blevins of Oak Ridge, and many other friends, relatives, and loved ones. Although simply mentioned here with their spouses, Robert loved his sons-in-law and daughters-in-law as his own.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Boys & Girls Club of Oak Ridge at bgcor.org or 102 South Jefferson Circle, Oak Ridge, TN 37830.

The family will receive friends 5-6 pm Friday, January 13, 2023, at Weatherford Mortuary. A funeral service will follow at 6 pm. A private family graveside will be held at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Robert, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

