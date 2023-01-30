Ricky Barger, Oakdale

Mr. Ricky Barger, 56 of Oakdale, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at his home with his loving family by his side. He loved spending time with his granddaughters.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Ronald & Beulah Faye Barger.

He is survived by his wife: Cynthia Barger.

Son & daughter-in-law: Dennis & Cynthia Barger.

Four granddaughters: Heavenly, Cassidy, Gracie, and Katie Barger.

Brother & sister-in-law: Robert & Robin Barger of Rockwood.

Sisters & brothers-in-law: Sue Kilby of Oakdale, Joanne & Thomas May of Kingston, and Jennifer & Carl Turpin of Oakdale.

Special niece: Kimberly Turpin.

Along with many other nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family will receive friends Monday, January 30, 2023, at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM with Bro. Eddie Neeley officiating. Graveside services will be in the Crab Orchard Cemetery.

