Richard Daniel Hayes (Rick), Clinton

Richard Daniel Hayes (Rick) age 53 of Clinton passed away peacefully at Vanderbilt Hospital on Friday, December 30th. He is preceded in death by his parents Irene and Robert Hayes as well as James and Margaret Mayes.

He is survived by his wife of 28 years Karen and son James Hayes (Jamie), sister Kelly Harris, brother Andy Hayes and sister-in-law Carol Self, and many nieces and nephews.

Rick was employed by CNS Y-12 in the Quality organization. He was of the Baptist faith, Rick enjoyed spending time with his family, working on and playing with his Jeep, and taking care of his dogs Molly and Elvis.

The family will receive friends at Holley Gamble Funeral Home on Friday, January 6, 2023, from 12:00-2:00 pm with a funeral service at 2:00 pm. Rick’s interment will be held at Clinch River Baptist Church Cemetery immediately following the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Oak Ridge Animal Shelter, Wounded Warriors, Lifestar, or Young Life of Anderson County.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

www.holleygamble.com

