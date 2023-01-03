Reverend Charles W Kelley Sr, 96, Rockwood

Reverend Charles W Kelley Sr, fondly known as “Preacher Kelley”, age 96, of Rockwood went to be with the Lord in heaven, the place he had preached about for more than 70 years, on January 1st, 2023. As a faithful servant of God in the Big Emory Baptist Association, Charles pastored Beech Park, Pond Grove, First Baptist Church Oakdale, and Clymersville Baptist Church. The last of which he established from a mission and served as pastor for 39 years before retiring at the age of 80. He lead so many to know the saving grace of Jesus Christ, joining hundreds of couples in holy matrimony, and memorializing countless others through his words of comfort when conducting their funerals.

At the time of his passing, Charles was a member of Riverside Baptist Church and Masonic Lodge 409 F&AM. He served as past Master of Oakdale lodge and had received his 50-year service pin for the Masons and Eastern Star. Charles served his country in World War II, seeing combat in the US Army while fighting in France and Germany.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Jasper and Eula Kelly; wife, Mary Evans Kelley, sons Charles W “Chuck” Kelly Jr, and infant Claude Kelley, daughters Jeannie Burris, Lynn Huskins, and Teresa “Terry” Kelly; son-in-law Lonnie Huskins, grandson Timothy Huskins and infant great-great-granddaughter Isabella Elyse Baker.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Sharon Barker (Larry), son, Reverend Jasper Greg Kelly (Julie); brother James Kelly (Molly) and son-in-law Reverend John Burris.. Grandchildren: Reverend Jeff Burris (Justine), Joel Burris (Ann), Iesha Meiste (Billy), Selena Wiley, Charles “Wade” Kelly, III (Leslie), Lachelle Patterson (Danny), Lanette Griffith (Larry), AnnaLauren Kelly and Jackson Kelly, 19 great-grandchildren, and eight great-great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at Evans Mortuary Chapel in Rockwood, on Wednesday, January 4, from 5-8 pm, with funeral services to follow, Reverend Greg Kelly officiating. Internment will commence at 11 am on Thursday, January 5, with full military honors in Harriman City cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Riverside Baptist Church building fund.

