Rev. David Lynn Johnson, Rockwood

Rev. David Lynn Johnson, age 70, of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on January 2, 2023. Rev. Johnson began his ministry in 1971 and has faithfully preached the gospel of Christ ever since. Rev. Johnson was a Harriman city axillary officer since 1981 and was a proud clergyman and volunteer at Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary for 17 years. Rev. Johnson pastored multiple churches throughout his ministry, but his ministry blossomed at Grace Church in Rockwood where he pastored for 22 years. Many souls have been saved and lives changed directly from the love that David displayed to everyone. When preparing his homegoing service he frequently reminded us that he was ready to meet Jesus, he was ready to go to the meeting! He requested that his favorite groups be played during his illness, Charles Johnson and the Revivers and The Five Star Jubilee. He is preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Nancy Johnson; sister; Gloria Johnson; brothers, Dennis Johnson, Bob Johnson; parents, Clyde and Dorothy Walker Johnson and faithful stepmother, Nina Johnson.

Survivors include:

Sons: Doug (Suzie) Johnson

Davy (Doty) Johnson

Jon (Amber) Johnson

Samuel Johnson

Daughters: Jeanny (Bruce) Davenport

Tiffany Johnson

Brother: Joseph (Linda) Johnson

Sister: Joyce (Chuck) Ervin

Grandchildren: Brittany, Andrew, Matthew, Emma, Trevor, Zoe, Chevy, Samuel, and Mazzie Johnson. Bobby, Luke, and Hunter Davenport. Samuel McNallie

The Family will receive friends on Sunday, January 8th, 2023, from 1 pm-3 pm with a service starting at 3 pm. Sons and Daughter will be officiating with a graveside service to follow in the Orchard View Baptist Church Cemetery in Oliver Springs, Tennessee. Evans Mortuary is Serving the Family of Rev. David Lynn Johnson. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Evans Mortuary to help with funeral expenses.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

