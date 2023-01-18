Rebecca Elaine Barger, Harriman

Rebecca Elaine Barger, age 45, of Harriman, Tennessee parted to her heavenly Home Sweet Home on January 15th, 2023. She was born on January 15, 1978, to Emma Jean Clark Hill and Jerry Lee Barger. She was a bright, warm soul and could always make people laugh. She lived her life so endlessly and saw beyond what others see. She was a dreamer with a heart of gold. She was always there when someone needed a shoulder to cry on and rarely met a stranger. She wanted the best for everyone around her, especially her children and grandchildren, whom she loved with all her heart. Her memory will never be forgotten. She will live eternally in the hearts of everyone she loved. She is preceded by her mother, Emma Hill; grandparents, Ross and Lorene Barger and Bob and Bess Clark.

Survivors include:

Father: Jerry Barger of Harriman, Tennessee

Son: Dakota Pickard and Chelsie Farr of Harriman, TN

Daughter: Kimberly (Jared) Kamer of Spring City, Tennessee

Grandchildren: Greyson Pickard and Elizabella Kamer

Sister: Linda Barger

Nephew: Jesse Clark

Special Friend: David Ledford

Special Friend: Anthony Pickard

And a host of family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 21, 2023, from 11 am-1 pm at Evans Mortuary. The funeral service will start at 1 pm with a graveside service to follow in Willard Park Cemetery in Harriman, Tennessee. Pastor Randy Lowe will be officiating. The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorial donations be made to the funeral expense. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Rebecca Elaine Barger.

