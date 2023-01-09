Raymond Willard Treadway, Rockwood

Raymond Willard Treadway, age 78, a lifelong resident of Rockwood, went to be with his Lord in Heaven after passing at his home with his family by his side on Friday, January 6, 2023. He was an insurance salesman for over 45 years. Nobody was a stranger to him. He loved to make conversation with everyone he met. He loved to grow his garden and mow his yard, fishing, and watching sports. He is preceded in death by his parents: Tobe and Pauline Treadway; brothers: Carl, Claude, Virgil, Bill, and Earl Treadway; sisters: Helen Smith, Margie Hayes, Hazel Grandle, and Lois Fitzgerald. He is survived by:

Wife: Corky Treadway

Sons: Tim Treadway, Tracy Treadway (Amy)

Daughter: Tammy Penley (Jeff)

Sisters: Evelyn Vinson (Leroy)

Mother-in-law: Cleo McNelly

Grandchildren: Tyler Treadway, Taylor Treadway, Trista Hamby (Kyle), Tatum Penley, Trenton Treadway, Trey Treadway, and Bella Treadway

13 Great Grandchildren

Special Nephew: Junior “Claude” Treadway

And a host of other nieces, nephews, family members, and friends

The family will receive friends on Monday, January 9, 2023, from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm with Pastor Jeff Parrott officiating. Graveside and interment services will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Raymond Willard Treadway.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

