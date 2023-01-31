Ralph Edward Davidson Sr, Rockwood

Mr. Ralph Edward Davidson Sr., age 71 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. He was a member of Phillippi Primitive Baptist Church. He is preceded by his parents: Bossie and Eunice Davidson, two grandchildren: Isiah Jones and Ralph Zykel Davidson, one great-grandchild: Kaleel Love, brother: Willie James Davidson. Survivors include:

Daughters: April (James) Hill of Knoxville, Tennessee

Barbara (Kenneth) Moore of Harriman, Tennessee

Sons: Ralph Davidson Jr. of Rockwood, Tennessee

Richard Davidson of Ashland, Kentucky

20 Grandchildren: Ellery L. Harvest, Tishana Moore, Whitney Moore, Preston Harvest, Kenneth Moore Jr., Keonna Garner, Alexus Moore, Shadreck Chrisco, Aryianna Davidson, Esaias Chrisco, Christopher Davidson, Desta Davidson, Dakota Waldo-Jolly, Ralph Davidson III, Jayden Davidson, Ribrazsha Davidson, Braylynn Davidson, Nadean Davidson, Ezekiel Davidson, Jacob Davidson

25 Great Grandchildren

Sisters: Patricia Davidson of Knoxville, Tennessee

Loretta Davidson of Rockwood, Tennessee

Mamie (Joseph) Underwood of Oak Ridge, Tennessee

And a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Sunday, February 5, 2023, from 12:00 noon to 1:00 pm in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm with Pastor William Hall officiating. Interment and graveside services will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee following the funeral service. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Ralph Edward Davidson Sr.

