Preventing Vehicle Crashes in Oak Ridge

Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is a city in Anderson and Roane counties in the eastern part of the United States. It is situated about 25 miles west of downtown Knoxville. The city has a rich history, having played an essential role in developing technology that ended WWII. Today, Oak Ridge is the “Secret City” with many stories to share.

Visitors can explore the Manhattan Project National Historical Park and learn more about the city’s past. Oak Ridge offers plenty of activities for adults and children alike, from its museums to outdoor recreation opportunities like fishing, camping, and hiking. However, if you’re heading toward any of these spots or other famous landmarks in the city, you have to be wary of road safety, especially with several road crashes happening recently in the area.

Road Safety in Oak Ridge

There have been multiple incidents involving vehicles in this area. For example, on January 22, 2023, I-40 in West Knoxville experienced a jarring collision between a car and a semi-truck, which stirred chaos on the highway. In December 2022, a victim perished after a two-vehicle crash at the juncture of Oak Ridge Turnpike and Wisconsin Avenue.

Data from the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security indicates there were 175,000 car accidents in the state of Tennessee in 2020 that resulted in over 5,000 deaths. Anderson county is ranked 29th in overall crash rate and 80th in fatal crashes throughout the state.

Distracted and drunk driving are significant factors in car accidents in Tennessee. Other prominent causes are excessive speeding and fatigue, which lead to careless driving. Therefore, you should be aware of these leading causes of car accidents in the state and take steps to avoid them when possible.

Tips for Preventing Car Crashes

Car crashes can be devastating and even deadly, but you can take steps to prevent them. Here is a list of the best ways to avoid car crashes:

1. Turn your car’s headlights on when driving in dim or adverse seasons.

It is essential to keep your car’s headlights on when driving at either dusk or dawn, as well as during rain and other inclement weather. Doing so will make your vehicle much more visible to other drivers, especially in harsh lighting conditions. You should also consider using high-beam headlights to increase visibility, helping ensure that everyone on the road stays safe and can see potential hazards in their path. You must always have functioning taillights so that other drivers know your position and speed.

2. Never accelerate through an intersection, as it decreases your ability to drive cautiously and consider other cars.

It is always a best practice to slow down and pay extra attention to your surroundings when going through intersections. You will have more time to assess the situation and ensure it is safe to proceed. Furthermore, if another car does not see you, you will have enough time to prevent a collision by slowing down or stopping altogether.

3. When you’re tired, pull over and take a break.

Taking breaks from your drive can give you the energy you need to continue on the road safely. Allowing yourself some rest can also clear your mind and get you back on track if you start to feel drowsy during your drive. When you’re feeling exhausted, pull over and rest to keep yourself and others safe on the road.

4. Never tinker with your phone while driving.

Keeping your hands on the wheel and your eyes on the road is essential. You should never use your phone or any other electronic device while operating a vehicle. If you need to make an urgent call or check your phone for any reason, wait until you are safely parked before turning your attention to your gadget.

5. Avoid drinking alcohol or taking drugs before driving.

Driving with drugs or alcohol in your system is extremely dangerous and illegal in all states. Even if you think you can drive, taking these substances can still impair your reflexes and ability to make sound decisions. Therefore, it is vital to abstain from drinking or taking drugs before driving.

6. Stay alert while driving.

It is crucial to constantly be aware of your surroundings while driving. Make sure you pay attention to other cars, pedestrians, and cyclists on the road. Being mindful of road signs and speed limits can help you safely navigate intersections and other tricky areas. When you stay focused and alert, you can quickly respond to unexpected changes or obstacles you come across in your journey.

Conclusion

Following these tips can reduce your chances of getting into an accident on the road. Remember to keep your car’s headlights on in low-light conditions, slow down when approaching intersections, take frequent breaks, never use electronic devices while driving, do not drink and drive, and stay alert at all times. Following these safety tips will help ensure your safety on the roads in Oak Ridge.

