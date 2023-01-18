ORHS Standout Football Player Hundley Commits to United States Naval Academy

Jai Hundley, Oak Ridge High School

Jai Hundley, Oak Ridge High athlete, has committed to play football for the United States Naval Academy. Hundley is a 3-star recruit according to 247sports.com. Hundley said on Twitter today that he was very excited and honored to commit to the Naval Academy.

Hundley is the 2nd player from Anderson County to commit to the Naval Academy as Gavin Noe from the Class 4A State Champion Anderson County Mavericks committed last June to play at Navy.

We would like to take this opportunity to wish both young men good luck at the Naval Academy. We know both athletes and they stand up to the standards set forth by the Naval Academy and will succeed in the classroom and on the field. They will make Oak Ridge High School, Anderson County High School and all the people of Anderson County proud.

