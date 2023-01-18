OR City Manager Announces Retirement Plans

Brad Jones 1 hour ago Featured, News Leave a comment 5 Views

Dr. Mark Watson, Oak Ridge City Manager

During a Tuesday work session of the Oak Ridge City Council on Tuesday, longtime City Manager Mark Watson announced that he will retire on May 5th. Watson has served as Oak Ridge’s city manager since 2010 and told Council members that he and his wife do plan to stay in Oak Ridge. Prior to arriving in Oak Ridge, Watson had worked in eight cities in four other states, and all told, has about 47 years of experience in municipal management.

