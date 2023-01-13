Ola Aretta Halburnt, 80

Ola Aretta Halburnt, age 80, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Roane Medical Center.

She was born on August 2, 1942, on Windrock Mountain in Oliver Springs, TN. Ola was a lifelong member of Union Valley Missionary Baptist Church where she sang in the choir and the group, Union Valley Singers. She worked as a Seamstress and enjoyed bowling in her younger days. She also loved canning, tending to her flower beds, quilting, and was devoted to taking care of her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband of over 60 years, Clyde Halburnt; infant sons, Clyde Halburnt Jr. and Robert Halburnt; parents, Ramsey and Pauline Lively; brother, Rick Lively; sisters, Carolyn Braden and Darlas Daugherty; son-in-law, Birdie Byrge.

Survivors include her children, Melissa Halburnt Byrge, Richard Halburnt (Shelby), Christie Halburnt Pruitt (Leonard), and John Halburnt (Christy); grandchildren, Beverly Halburnt, Michael Pruitt, Josie Halburnt, Brandon Pruitt, Marissa Byrge, Tyler Halburnt (Katie), Allye Byrge; great-grandchildren, Link Scarborough and Kambrie Byrge; brothers, Doug Lively (Rita) and Bob Lively (Kay); sister, Sandy Burney (Stanley); several nieces, nephews, and other family members; special friends, Noah Baird, Ian Lyke, Danielle Aslinger, Destiny Patterson, Chloe McMillan, Zoey McMillan, Lily McMillan, and Franklin McMillian.

Visitation will be from 12-2 pm on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Union Valley Missionary Baptist Church. A funeral service will begin at 2 pm and a graveside service will immediately follow at the church cemetery.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Halburnt family. www.sharpfh.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ola Halburnt, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

