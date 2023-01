The Oak Ridge Reservation Communities Alliance will meet on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. EDT at the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, Division of Remediation Office at 761 Emory Valley Road, Oak Ridge TN.

Included on the agenda is a discussion of the FY24 and 5-year Work Plan.

The meeting is open to the public.

