Nina Faye Powers, Rockwood

Nina Faye Powers, age 72 of Rockwood, went on to be with the Lord on January 4, 2023. Born a preacher’s daughter in 1950 in Oakdale, she was one of 13 children born to Arthur and Maime Powers. She grew up in Oakdale before getting married and moving to Michigan. She later moved back to Morgan and Roane counties to live out the rest of her life. She enjoyed painting, artwork, flower arrangements, and writing poetry. She is survived by:

Sons: Brian Parsons (Tina)

Dallas Parsons (Lisa)

7 Grandchildren: Eric (Laura Beth) Parsons, Tyler (Kacie) Parsons, Tori (Tristan) Mayton, Dallis Parsons, Noah Parsons, Jada Parsons, and Jasmine Parsons

7 Great Grandchildren

Siblings: Wayne Powers, Lawrence Powers, Glen Powers, and Nona Burgess

At her request, her remains will be cremated and her ashes spread in Oakdale where she grew up. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Nine Faye Powers.

