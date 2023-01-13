New Weigel’s proposed, trade school rezoning OK’ed

Oak Ridge Today reports the Oak Ridge City Council unanimously approved a rezoning that will allow the former home of Ace Hardware to be used for a trade school. It was the second and final reading of the rezoning request. The city staff had recommended the change. ORT reports that the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local Union #102 JATC purchased the building at 795 Oak Ridge Turnpike in January of 2022.

The Council also began the process of a new Weigel’s store to be built on South Illinois Avenue. If approved, the store would be built on 3.6 acres of land at the intersection of South Illinois and Union Valley Road.

It would be the third Weigel’s store in Oak Ridge.

ORT reports that the proposal was presented to Oak Ridge Municipal Planning Commission during a non-voting work session Thursday evening and that the Planning Commission is expected to consider it during a regular meeting next week. For more specifics on these topics visit www.oakridgetoday.com.

