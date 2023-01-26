Mrs. Barbie Jones, Oak Ridge

Mrs. Barbie Jones, age 59, of Oak Ridge, formerly of Oakdale passed away on January 22, 2023.

She was preceded in death by her mother: Carol Monroe.

Grandmother: Elgie Gibson.

She is survived by her two sons: Bret Human and Alex Human.

Three grandchildren.

Father: Jim & wife Judy Gibson.

Brother: Tony Gibson.

Sister: Tammy Gibson.

Dog: Buddy.

And many friends and loved ones.

The family will receive friends Friday, January 27, 2023, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 PM with Bro. Kerry Ruppe officiating. The family will meet Saturday morning at 11:00 AM in Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood for graveside services.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Barbie Jones during this difficult time.

