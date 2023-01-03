Missing Person Found Dead – Investigation Ongoing

PRESS RELEASE FROM KINGSTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

On 12/27/2022, the Kingston Police Department took a report of a missing person. The person reported missing was Joseph John Zipser, 56. Mr. Zipser was last seen leaving a residence on East Race Street at approximately 1900 hours on 12/26/2022.

On 12/29/2022, at 0914 hours, officers received information as to the whereabouts of Mr. Zipser. Officers responded to a residence on Larry Byrd Road in Kingston. A male subject was found deceased. Detectives, personnel with the 9th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office and the medical examiner responded to the scene and began to investigate. Investigators with the Roane County Sheriff’s Office responded and assisted.

The male was identified as Joseph John Zipser. Mr. Zipser’s body was sent for an autopsy. The autopsy was performed on 12/30/2022. No foul play is suspected. The toxicology report results are still pending. The investigation is still ongoing.

