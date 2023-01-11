Michael Todd Carroll Jr, Bowling Green, KY

Mr. Michael Todd Carroll Jr., age 37, of Bowling Green, KY passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023, at his home. He was born October 14, 1985, to Michael Carroll and Judy Sheppard in Harriman, TN. He resided in Cumberland County, TN until moving to Bowling Green, KY a couple of years ago and worked for Team Construction as a gas liner. He loved fishing and four-wheeling. Any time he could, he would tinker with his trucks. He adored his pup Scrappy and most of all he loved playing video games with his niece and nephew. He loved his children very much and was a wonderful father. He will be missed dearly. He is preceded in death by his father: Michael Carroll; grandparents: Herman and Vivian Carroll; grandfather: Steve R. Barnes, Jr.; twin sons: Brandon and Landon Carroll. He is survived by:

Mother: Judy Sheppard of Rockwood, TN

Sister & Brother-in-law: Ashley & Charles Henry of Crossville, TN

Fiancé: Rebekah Cagley of Bowling Green, KY

Children: Shalie, Logan & Hudson Carroll, Mason Cagley, and Noah Wright

Grandparents: Ethel & Fred Lawson of Rockwood, TN

Special Niece and Nephew: Autumn & Trevor Carroll of Rockwood, TN

Special Friends: Richard Buurman, Billy “Cole” Sheppard, Erin Zarzycki

Host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The family will receive friends Friday, January 13, 2023, from 3:00 pm- 5:00 pm EST and from 2:00 pm- 4:00 pm CST at Evans Mortuary with a service starting at 5:00 pm EST and 4:00 pm CST with Pastor Brian Hines officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Michael Todd Carroll Jr.

