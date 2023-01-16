Michael Coleman, Sunbright

Michael Coleman, born July 13, 1950 (age 72), passed away January 12, 2023.

Michael will be greatly missed. He loved his family and his actions through life showed this. Michael was a talented musician and accomplished artist.

He is survived by his sister, Teresa Hensley; brother, Terry (Paula) Coleman; nieces: Laura (Steve) Boledovic, Amy (Derek) Barnes; nephew Chad (Jamie) Hensley; and a host of cousins, great nieces and nephews.

The family has chosen cremation.  No service will be scheduled.

