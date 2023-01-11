Melissa Ann Flood, 41

Melissa Ann Flood, age 41, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the Rhea County Medical Center in Dayton, Tennessee. Melissa was born on August 18, 1981. She was a loving mother and caregiver.

Melissa was preceded in death by her daughter: Ella Barnes.

She is survived by:

Parents: Archie & Arlene Cook

Children: Olivia Billings (Ethan)

Carter Barnes

Kozie Flood

Scotland Flood

Brother: Matthew Cook (Amber)

Cremation arrangements have been made and a visitation will be held at Past Oak Springs Christian Church in Rockwood, Tennessee Friday, January 13, 2023, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Melissa Ann Flood.

