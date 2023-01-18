Mary Sue Buck, Oakdale

Mary Sue Buck, age 81, of Oakdale, TN passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Roane Medical Center. Mary was of the Baptist Faith and loved roses and working in her garden.

She was preceded in death by her husband Clarence Edward Buck, parents Joe William and Hessie Sue Gillis, and sister Jo Ann Howard.

Survived by

Son Donnie William Buck and wife Jessica

Grandchildren Olivia Coffey

Vivian Buck

Sister Maggie Louise Bingham

And a host of nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be 1 pm. Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman with burial to follow in Crab Orchard Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. prior to funeral service. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Buck Family.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Mary Sue Buck please visit our Sympathy Store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

