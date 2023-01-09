Mary Lou Fowler, Clinton

Mary Lou Fowler, age 82, of Clinton passed away on January 06, 2023, at her residence. Mary was born in Anderson County on December 22, 1940, to the late Hubert Melton and Lorene Vandergriff.  She was of the Baptist faith and a member of Clinch River Baptist Church. She loved working with flowers and spending time with friends and family. Mary is preceded in death by: Parents Hubert and Lorene Melton, son Kent “Worm” Shultz,  Husbands Jerry Shultz and Kelly Fowler. She is survived by:

Son                      Rick Shultz & Shona       Rocky Top

Grandchildren      Ashley Shultz                   Rocky Top

                            KC Shultz                        Rocky Top

Very Special friend Barbara Shultz

Great Grandchildren  Jaxon & Kolton Wilson, and Nellie Garner

Visitation: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Monday, January 9, 2023, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Monday, January 9, 2023, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Gary Parker officiating. 

Graveside: 11:00 AM, Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Leach Cemetery in Rocky Top.

