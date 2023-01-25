Mary Linda Flowers Day, Maryville

Ms. Mary Linda Flowers Day, age 70 of Maryville, TN passed away in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, January 21, 2023. She was born November 17, 1952, in Orange County, Florida to Robert Flowers and Avis Robinson Flowers. She worked as a nail tech artist and cosmetologist and ended up teaching students her art. Linda then obtained a job in a clerical position at Charter Television.  She loved her family and best friend dearly, as well as her puppy “Nikko”. She will be greatly missed by everyone she met and kept in our memory each day. She is preceded in death by her parents: Robert Flowers and Joel and Avis Reed; ex-husband: Johnnie Day Sr.; grandparents: Mary and Paul Robinson; and loving puppy “Nikko”. She is survived by:

Sons:          Johnnie Day                                                of Rockwood, TN

Jeremy Day

Grandsons: Troy Day                                                      of Rockwood, TN

Charles Votava                                            of Greenback, TN

Great-granddaughter:

Sophia Votava                                              of Greenback, TN

Best Friend: Donna Brown                                              of Apopka, FL

Cremation arrangements have been made and Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Ms. Mary Linda Day.

