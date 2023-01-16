Marvin “Tommy” Hazelwood, Knoxville

Marvin “Tommy” Hazelwood age 75, of Knoxville, formerly of Kingston passed away Friday, January 13, 2023, at U. T. Medical Center. Tommy was a member of Kim Watt Baptist Church and was a United States Army Veteran in the Vietnam era. He retired from Norfolk Southern Railway and loved to restore cars.

Preceded in death by his wife Barbara Clark Hazelwood, parents; Reverend Marvin and Gladys Green Hazelwood, and nephew; Jerry Hawkins.

Survived by sisters; Mary Hawkins, Carolyn (Larry) Russell, and Brenda (Doug) Romines all of Kingston, TN, brother; Eddie (Nancy) Hazelwood of Athens, TN, brother-in-law, Darrell (Kathy) Clark of Cleveland, TN, special cousin, Gray Loveday of Knoxville, TN, a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston. Graveside service 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Hazelwood Cemetery with military honors by Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard. Reverend Ted Clower officiating. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Hazelwood Family.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard, attn Jim Ryan 346 Gallaher Road, Kingston, TN 37763.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Marvin “Tommy” Hazelwood please visit our Sympathy Store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

