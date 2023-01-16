Marty McGhee, Oak Ridge

Mr. Marty McGhee, age 54 of Oak Ridge, passed away suddenly on January 10, 2023, at his home.

He enjoyed racing classic cars (driving, restoring interior and exterior, and building the motors), four-wheeling, playing the guitar, and being in the outdoors and with nature.

He was preceded in death by his son, Justin McGhee; and his mother, Linda Brock McGhee.

He is survived by his daughters: Mahayla McGhee and Marti Cheyenne McGhee; father, Leon McGhee; brothers: Ralph Lee Ridenour, Tony McGhee, Jack McGhee, Bobby McGhee, and Dusty McGhee; sisters: Lisa Seiber, Amy McGhee, and Marilyn Stergil; and long-time girlfriend, Holly Wray.

The family will receive friends Monday, January 16, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. There will be no funeral or graveside service.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Marty McGhee, of Oak Ridge, please visit our flower store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

