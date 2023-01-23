Martha (Claudette) Jones, Coalfield

Mrs. Martha (Claudette) Jones, age 75 passed away at her home in Coalfield on Friday, January 20, 2023. She was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church and was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She worked as a hairdresser for 50 years where she made numerous friends over the years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, J.D. Wilson, and Pauline Jones Wilson;
Sisters-in-law, Susie Wilson, and Donna Trank; Brothers-in-law, Richard Grater, and Don Mckenrick.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Gary Jones;
Daughter, Kellie Cochran, and husband, Steve;
Grandson, Wilson Cochran;
Sister, Paulette Goodman, and husband, Benny;
Brother, Biff Wilson, and wife, Nancy;
Nieces and Nephews, Travis and Stephanie Goodman, Chad and Kelli Wilson, Boone and Mandy Wilson, Dillion, and Mikhaila Wilson;
Great-nieces and nephews, Brady and Bryson Goodman, Maddox, Maverick, Mac, Monroe and Myles Wilson, Owen, and Hutson Wilson;
Brother-in-law, Larry Jones, and wife, Gail;
Sisters-in-law, Teresa McKenrick and Linda Grater;
Very special friends who were like family, Jan and Brian Roberts and their son, Matt;
And a host of other family members and great friends.
A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, January 23, 2023, at 1:00 pm in Western Cemetery,
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Claudette Wilson Jones, please visit our floral store.