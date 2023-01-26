Marilyn Joyce Robbins, Deer Lodge

Marilyn Joyce Robbins, age 77, of Deer Lodge, TN, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023, at NHC-Sparta, in Sparta, TN after a short illness.

She was born July 16, 1945, daughter of Arnold and Veachel Shannon Robbins.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her brother, Don Robbins; and nephew Jason Robbins.

Marilyn leaves behind brother James (Carmen) Robbins of Deer Lodge, Tn.; nieces Lisa (Chris) Jordan of Deer Lodge, Tn., Donna Robbins of Livingston, Tn., Kayla Robbins (David) of Jamestown, Tn., Courtney (Tyler) Cox of Glascow, Ky., Jessica (Greg) Jordan of Knoxville, Tn., and Cera Jordan of Deer Lodge, Tn.; nephew Jared (Deborah) Northrup of Sunbright, Tn., great nephews Braylon Northrup, Lincoln Cox, and Jayden Gunter; great nieces Bethany Northrup, Braelyn Asberry, Khloe Naiper; sister in law Charlene Robbins; aunts Vinadean Griffith of Ohio and Velva Turner of Tn., and a host of extended family and friends.

Those who knew her, always remembered her fun-loving ways and the life of the party. She enjoyed being with the Sunbrigth Senior Citizens group and being in the bell choir, where she had so many friends throughout the county. Most of all she loved being with her family members.

The family will receive friends Friday, January 27, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Sunbright from 12:00-1:30 p.m. EST with the funeral to follow at 1:30 p.m. EST with Bro. John Robbins officiating. Interment will follow in the Slick Rock Cemetery in Robbins, Tn.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Marilyn Robbins, of Deer Lodge, please visit our flower store.

