Margaret Naomi “Nanny” Wyrick Moore, Harriman

Mrs. Margaret Naomi “Nanny” Wyrick Moore, age 84, a resident of Harriman, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at her home with her loving daughter by her side. She was born September 30, 1938, in Kingston, Tennessee. Naomi was a loving wife, mother, and friend. She was a member and faithfully attended the Harriman Baptist Tabernacle for over 40 years. Her life was circled around and within her family and church and she loved them with all her heart. Her smile was contagious, and her kindness reflected a Godly, virtuous woman. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hollie Wyrick & Pearl Wyrick; husband, John Moore; sisters; Betty Gallaher, Helen Ladd, and Ruth Rose; and brothers, Paul Gene Wyrick and Howard Wyrick.

Survivors include:

Daughter & Son-in-law: Mary & Pastor Rich Wills

Sister: Mary Kate Schubert

Special Niece: Janie Giles

Several nieces and nephews, in-laws, other relatives, and friends.

Also, God had placed a special young man in her life, and she loved him as her own. Thompson “Tater” Bokor and his family, Keith, Missy, and Anna Bokor became part of her family, not by blood, but by love.

The family will receive friends Friday, January 20, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Harriman Baptist Tabernacle. Funeral services will follow on Friday, January 20, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. from the Harriman Baptist Tabernacle with Bro. James Jones officiating. Committal services and interment will be held Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. in the Swan Pond Baptist Church Cemetery in Harriman, Tennessee with Bro. Jeff Parrott officiating.

