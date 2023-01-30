Malissa G. Peters, Harriman

Malissa G. Peters age 56 of Harriman, TN passed away Friday, January 27, 2023, at Roane Medical Center. Malissa Peters, more than anything, loved being a Nanny and a Mom. She came from a struggle in the start of life and she found her freedom and bliss in getting to know and love her wonderful grandchildren. She spoke fondly of her Daddy and would always say he was her greatest inspiration. She missed her late husband, Darren, who brought so much love, joy, and comfort into her life. She shared a love of pranking and joking with her two beloved sons, Matt and Markus Peters. All who knew her speak of Malissa’s infectious laughter and warm heart. She was a beacon of light and a friend to so many. People say that later in life, and in her journey to free herself from addiction, she had grown into someone that advocated a drug-free life. She wanted people to know that happiness is instead found in the moments spent loving others. And while she was passionate about being free of addiction, she always understood the struggle it is to leave it behind and had such compassion for those that struggled with it.

Malissa was a wonderful Mom and Nanny and her family is so very grateful to her. She always knew what to do to make people feel loved and comforted in her presence. So many will miss being able to talk, laugh, share their lives, and feel supported by her understanding nature. Malissa loved being home, spending time with her grandbabies, watching movies and shows, reading books, writing, and her favorite color was purple. Her favorite place was the beach for the peace and beauty she felt and witnessed there. She spoke about how the sea met the sky, saying, “There is no end to it.” What she said can also apply to the love, laughter, and endless memories that will carry on as she watches over us in heaven. She was preceded in death by her husband Darren Steinmetz, grandson Brian Peters, father Jerry Lunsford, and sister Hazel Waldrop.

Survived by

Sons Matthew Peters

Markus Peters and wife Erica

Grandchildren Trinitie, Savannah, Michael, Adelyn, Felicity, and Haley

Sisters Dana Seiber and husband Derrick

Cathy Godsey

Brothers Jamie Lunsford

Jerry Lunsford

Stepmother Kathy Cunningham

Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman with burial, to follow in Emory Heights Cemetery, Pastor Nick Hill officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. prior to service. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman serving the Peters Family.

