Lowell Eugene Thomas, 87

Lowell Eugene Thomas, age 87, passed away, Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Lowell was born in Bristol, Tennessee. He was a proud veteran of the US Navy and retired from the United States Postal Service. Lowell and his wife were longtime members of Woodland Baptist Church.

Lowell was preceded in death by parents, Malcolm “Mac” & Bessie Virginia Thomas; siblings, Jimmy Malcolm Thomas, John W. Thomas, Linda Lobell, and Janet Gayle Kanipes; and nephew, Baby John Kanipes. Survivors include his beloved wife of 62 years, Barbara Thomas; daughter, Melanie Leonard & husband, Greg; brothers, Haskell Hugh Thomas & wife, Nancy, and Jimmy S. Thomas; grandchildren, Lindsey Salley & husband, Dustin, Cameron Franklin & husband, Tyler, Nicholas Leonard, and Dillon Leonard; great-grandchildren, Colton, Connor, Mileigh, and Maizleigh Salley, and Mahayla and Cooper Franklin; sisters-in-law, Wava Simpson & husband, Larry, Jean Neal, and Shirley Hodgson; brother-in-law, Lynn Booher & wife, Charlene; several nieces & nephews; special friend, John Swicegood & wife, Tamera; and many other relatives and loved ones.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Woodland Park Baptist at Church 228 Manhattan Ave, Oak Ridge, TN 37830.

The family will receive friends 5-6 pm Friday, January 27, 2023, at Weatherford Mortuary. Funeral services will follow at 6 pm with Pastor Tim Kimsey officiating. Interment will be held at 9 am Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com

