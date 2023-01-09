Louella Roberts Farmer, 98

Louella Roberts Farmer a spiritual giant, a worshipper, a prayer warrior, and a true woman of God went to her heavenly home at the age of 98. She passed away peacefully at her home on her favorite day of the week, Sunday, January 8, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Louella was born in Murphy, NC on July 22, 1924, to the late Richard and Mable Walker Roberts. Mrs. Farmer was a founding member of the Clinton Church of God, where she was a lifelong member. The most important things to Mamaw Farmer were the Lord and her family. She was a wonderful cook and loved cooking for her family.

In addition to her parents, Louella is preceded in death by, husband Roy Frank Farmer, son William R. Farmer, brothers Clyde, Blake, and Norman Roberts, sister Violet Vandergriff.



She is survived by her loving family, children Sharon Farmer Ollis husband Paul, Charles Farmer wife Shirley, grandchildren Melody Thompson husband Adrian, Whitney Matchette husband Shane, Ben Ollis wife Becky, Billy Farmer wife Amanda, Chuck Farmer wife Ruthie and Tony Farmer wife Cindy; sister Clara Sigmon; 12 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, special caregivers Sylvia, Goldie, June and Kelsea, special friends Susie Patterson and Sarah “Tina” Brannam

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home from 5:00-7:00 PM with the funeral service to follow at 7:00 PM with Rev. Curtis Akers, Rev. Tony Farmer, and Rev. Tony McAfee officiating. Family and friends will gather at Holley-gamble Funeral Home on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 10:30 am and go in funeral procession to Woodhaven Memorial Gardens for an 11:00 AM interment. Pallbearers Chuck Farmer, Tony Farmer, Ben Ollis, Shane Matchette, Adrian Thompson, Xander Thompson, Honorary Pallbearers Billy Farmer, and Canon Matchette. www.holleygamble.com

