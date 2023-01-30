Lisa Robbins, Rockwood

Ms. Lisa Robbins, age 55 of Rockwood, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at her home.

She was preceded in death by her first parents: Willis and Geneva Manis.

And one sister: Glena Branstetter.

She is survived by two brothers: Sonny Manis and Charles Manis.

And One sister: Tammy Manis.

Along with a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will meet at 11:00 am on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Kelsay Cemetery in Ten Mile for a graveside service.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Ms. Lisa Robbins.

