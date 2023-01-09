Lillian Esteleen Sweat, Wartburg

Lillian Esteleen Sweat, age 88, of Wartburg passed away on January 5, 2023, at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge.

Esteleen loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents Homer & Dorothy Hooks; husband Howard Sweat; brother Ray Hooks.

She is survived by her children Teresa (Eddie) Lane and Larry (Barbara) Sweat; sister Phyllis Morris; 5 grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family.

The family will receive friends Monday, January 9, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 12-1:00 p.m. with a graveside service at 2:00 p.m. at Anderson Memorial Gardens in Clinton with Pastor Robbie Leach officiating.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Lillian Esteleen Sweat.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Lillian Sweat, of Wartburg, please visit our flower store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

