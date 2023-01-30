Leona Flatford, 97, Clinton

Leona Flatford, age 97, of Clinton, TN, passed away at Willow Ridge Care and Rehabilitation Center in Maynardville, TN on Thursday, January 26th, 2023. Leona was a member of Glory Way Baptist Church located here in Clinton. She was a homemaker that loved taking care of her children. She was a proud mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. One of Leona’s favorite things to do was spend time with her family, especially going out to dinner. Leona was a classy lady with elegant style who will be remembered for her love of fashion, all things sparkly, and her accessories.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Lanson and Nancy Edwards; husband, Clyde Flatford; son, Doyle Wayne Flatford; daughters, Clydenna Crowley and Mildred Mitchell; brothers, Frank Edwards and Almon Edwards; sisters, Ellen, Lillian, Ruth, Lola, and Mae; grandchildren, Lea Daniel Phillips, Paul House, and Anthony House.

Leona is survived by her son, Roger Flatford, and wife Theresa of Clinton, TN; daughters, Joyce Hutchenson and husband Jack of Powell, TN, Susan House and husband Jerry of Powell, TN, Cynthia Cobb of Huntsville, TN, Shelia Flatford of Clinton, TN; 18 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, and 13 great-great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary on Sunday, January 29th, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Her funeral service will begin at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Doyle Flatford and Rev. Daniel Metcalf officiating. The family will meet at Ridenour Cemetery in Union County, TN on Monday, January 30th, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. for her graveside service. Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN has been entrusted to serve the Flatford Family.

