Lee Roy Cantrell, Harriman

Lee Roy Cantrell, age 87 of Harriman, Tennessee, passed away at his home on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.

Lee Roy was born in Pound, Virginia on July 4, 1935. He enlisted in the United States Navy in 1954 and served until his retirement in 1977. After retirement, he went back to college and graduated in 1983 with a Bachelors degree from Lincoln Memorial University. Upon completing his degree, he worked and retired from TOSHA in January of 2000. He was a proud member of the DAV Chapter 26 (Oliver Springs, TN), VFW Post 9600 (Pound, Virginia), East Fork Masonic Lodge 460, F&AM (Dyllis community of Roane County, TN), and Dyllis Baptist Church. Lee Roy devoted his life to helping others, neighbors, and doing everything he could for the DAV. In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening and farming.

He was preceded in death by his wife who he married in 1955, Jacqueline Cantrell; parents, Everett and Leota Cantrell; sisters, Brenda Gilliam, Francis Dotson, and Carolyn Meade.

Survivors include his children, Lee R. Cantrell Jr., Robert N. Cantrell, and Susan M. Ashley and husband Dwayne; brothers, David Cantrell and wife Billy Jean, Newell Cantrell and wife Crystal; sister, Joan Mullins; grandchildren, Amber N. Cantrell and Joseph B. Hendrickson; great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Hendrickson, Jayce Cantrell, and Jayden Hendrickson; brother-in-law, Jeff Meade; also by nieces, nephews, extended family members, and special friends.

Visitation will be from 2-4 pm on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. Funeral services will begin at 4 pm with Pastor Dean Wright officiating. He will be laid to rest at Eli Mullins Cemetery in Pound, Virginia on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at 2:30 pm.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Cantrell family. A message of condolence may be left for the family at www.sharpfh.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Lee Roy Cantrell, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

