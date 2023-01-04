Lee Allan Rose, Kingston

Lee Allan Rose, age 84, of Kingston passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Signature Healthcare of Rockwood. He was born June 5, 1939, in Dyllis and was a graduate of South Harriman High School, class of ’57. He was a member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Harriman.
Lee served his country proudly during the Vietnam War as a Military Police. He retired after 20 years as an Army Staff Sergeant after receiving several Bars, Awards, Medals, and Letters of Appreciation and Commendations during his military career. After returning to Roane County, he became employed by the Tennessee Housing Development Agency and retired as a Regional Manager for the State of Tennessee.
Preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Elizabeth Jaquita Rose; grandson, Chad Carter; parents, Noah & Druly Rose; and several siblings.
SURVIVORS
Daughter Kelly Rose of Kingston
Sons Richard Rose & wife, Brigitt of Lawton, Oklahoma
Donald Rose & wife, Diana of Plato, Missouri
Step-daughter Elizabeth Morton & husband, Rob of Jacksonville, Florida
5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren
Special Friend Lawrence Losh of Oak Ridge
Several extended family members and friends
The family will receive friends 4:00 PM – 5:00 PM on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Fraker Funeral Home with military honors conducted at 5:00 pm, by the Roane County Honor Guard. Graveside service will be held on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 11:00 am, at Roane Memorial Gardens with Rev. Garvin Walls officiating. Online register book can be signed at www.Frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of the arrangements.
