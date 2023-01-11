Kevin D. Bunch, Clinton

Kevin D. Bunch, age 73, of Clinton, went to be with the Lord on January 10, 2023. Kevin retired from UPS after 28 years of service. During his 28 years of service, he drove for 12 years and was manager for the next 16 years. Until his illness, he enjoyed playing golf with his friends. His favorite pastime was spending time with his grandchildren and was a member of Second Baptist Church in Clinton. He was preceded in death by his parents, Chelton and Lois Bunch, and brother, Forrest Bunch.

He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Debbie Bunch; daughter, Kim Bunch (Darren Colwell); grandchildren, Randi Wolfe (Blaine), Jake Sexton (Felicity), and Tucker Colwell; multiple nieces and nephews that affectionally called him Uncle Ku.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. His funeral service will follow in the chapel with Dr. Michael Thompson officiating. Kevin’s graveside will be 11:00 am, Sunday at Woodhaven Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Second Baptist Church Building Fund. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. www.holleygamble.com

