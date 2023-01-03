Kenneth Michael Roy, 45

Kenneth Michael Roy, also known as Mike and Li’l Red, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.

Mike was born in Toledo, Ohio, but was raised in Oliver Springs, TN. Though a “Jack of all trades” he did excel at mechanic work.

He was preceded in death by father, Kenneth Eugene Roy of Oliver Springs.

Survivors:

Helen McKay & Burke McKay {Mother & Step-dad} Oliver Springs, TN

Alexis Michelle Roy {Daughter} Oliver Springs, TN

Leilani Osborne {Granddaughter} Oliver Springs, TN

Emberlynn Osborne {Granddaughter} Oliver Springs, TN

Autumn Paige Roy {Daughter} Clinton, TN

David Eugene Roy & Rosie Parsons {Brother & Sister-in-law} Oak Ridge, TN

Melissa Roy Huskey & Allen Huskey {Sister & Brother in law} Clinton, TN

Special Mention:

Candace Roy {Niece}

Rebecca Fields {Cousin}

James ‘Boss’ Silvey {Cousin}

numerous Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, and Friends.

Family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Premier Sharp Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 11-12 noon on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at Indian Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor David Allred officiating.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Roy family. www.sharpfh.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mike Roy, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

