Kenneth Joe Northcutt, 91

Kenneth Joe Northcutt, aged 91, went to be with his Lord, on January 13, 2023. He was born on a sharecropper farm on October 29, 1931, in Nixon, TN, and grew up in Corinth, MS. Joe attended Robertsville Baptist Church and was a veteran of the US Army serving in the Korean War. He moved to Oak Ridge in 1954, where he worked at Y-12 and Oak Ridge National Laboratory for 30 years. At ORNL, Joe analyzed moon rocks from Apollo missions. He made many trips to NASA in Houston and met several astronauts, truly a highlight of his working career.

Joe was preceded in death by wife of 47 years, Andrienne Northcutt; parents, William Thomas Northcutt & Mamie Hardin Northcutt; son, Kenneth Darrell Northcutt; five sisters; and two brothers. Survivors include stepson, Michael Whitt (Bonnie); step-grandson, Connor Steinberg-Whitt (Evan); and many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand nephews, loving friends, and wonderful neighbors.

The family wishes to extend deep appreciation to friends, Jerry Hanna, Rudolph & Eva Nemeth, Rudy & Allison Nemeth, Harry & Roena Peters, Bill & Trish Polfus, Ron & Charyn Powell, Melanie May, Pastor Brian Scott, and the caring staff at NHC and Caris.

In keeping with Joe’s wishes, no services will be held. Memorial donations may be made to the Children’s Museum of Oak Ridge or the Oak Ridge Animal Shelter. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

Memorial donations may be made to the Children's Museum of Oak Ridge or the Oak Ridge Animal Shelter.

