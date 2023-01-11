Kelly Michelle Greene Coada, Solway

Kelly Michelle Greene Coada, of Solway, TN, passed away on November 13, 2022, following a tragic car accident.

Kelly was born on Mother’s Day, May 10, 1963, to Ernest (E.T.) Greene and Georgia Roysden Pollard. She attended Oliver Springs High School and primarily worked in retail sales. She was a cherished daughter, sister, life partner, friend, and aunt. She was known as Kug-gah to her nieces and nephews who loved her unreservedly. She especially enjoyed spending time with them at home and the beach. Kelly was an extraordinary cook and had a true green thumb. She loved plants, making flower arrangements, decorating, reading, and scary movies. She loved thunderstorms and inclement weather and was never, ever afraid of anything. She was happiest and most serene when she was on the beach or traveling with her life partner Steve McDowell to interesting and exciting places like Costa Rica, Cancun, the Dominican Republic, and Sedona, Arizona. They enjoyed skiing and snowmobiling in Utah, exploring the ancient Mayan Ruins of Chichen Itza in the Yucatan, and boating in the Gulf of Mexico.

Kelly is survived by her parents Ernest {E.T.) Greene and Georgia Roysden Pollard, sisters Coni Greene Wadley and Patricia Greene, former husband John Coada, life partner Steve McDowell, stepmother Kay Conner, nieces Magye Zaulet and Carrie Wadley, great nephews Ian and Elijah Wadley and Dylan Williams, great nieces Lily and Bonnie Williams, and special friends Tammy Hackworth Chapman, Susan Coada and Kelly Murray.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

