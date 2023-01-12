Karen Jane Miller, Oliver Springs

Karen Jane Miller, also known as Connie, age 75 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.

She was born on August 19, 1947, in Anderson County to the late Cliff and Pearl Robinson. Connie retired from Roane County School Systems after many years of serving as a Cafeteria worker. She also worked at Food City and was an active member of New Fairview Baptist Church. Connie loved her grandchildren with all of her heart and enjoyed to cook.

Connie was preceded in death by her father, Cliff Robinson, mother, Pearl Robinson, brothers, Roy Robinson, Freddie Robinson, and Kenneth Robinson; sister, Bonnie Wilson.

She is survived by her husband, Olen F. Miller of Oliver Springs; sons, Tim Miller and wife Cindy of Kingston; Ted Miller of Oliver Springs, and Toby Miller of Clinton; grandchildren, Brandon Miller of Oliver Springs, Emilee Miller of Kingston, Nolen Miller, Connor Miller, and Ayden Miller all of Oliver Springs.

Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Friday, January 13, 2023, at Premier Sharp Funeral Home and a funeral service will follow at 7 pm. A graveside service will begin at 12 noon on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at New Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastor John Edwards will be officiating both services.

