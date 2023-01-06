Jose Armas Trejo, 54-year-old born in Michoacan, Mexico, on September 23, 1968, to the late Olivia Trejo Nieves and Francisco Armas Morales. He has 6 siblings Maria Armas Trejo, Isabel Armas Trejo, Arturo Armas, Alma Sota Armas, Alvado Armas Trejo, and Miguel Trejo.

He leaves behind his wife Kimberly Armas Trejo, his children Erin Armas Aurrett, Jillian Armas, Katelin Armas, and his mother-in-law Billie Sukas.

His passion in life was cooking. While cooking was his profession, his real passion was family. He loved to be with his family and did all he could to make others happy. Jose had the biggest heart of anyone I’ve ever known. He always put others before himself. A selfless man who was hardworking and never gave up. Even through his illness, he never showed a moment of weakness or lack of love for others. He would never want anyone to be upset, only happy and for everyone to celebrate him and his memory.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 7, 2023, from 4:00-6:00 pm with service at 6:00 pm.

www.holleygamble.com

